COLOMBO, May 12 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Monday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,725 1,105 6.57 -* 182-day 5,665 2,145 6.76 6.76 364-day 21,906 13,006 7.02 7.02 Total 30,296 16,256 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. * The central bank did not offer 91-day T-bills in the last auction on May 7 after it rejected all the bids on the previous week. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)