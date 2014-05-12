China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
COLOMBO, May 12 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Monday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,725 1,105 6.57 -* 182-day 5,665 2,145 6.76 6.76 364-day 21,906 13,006 7.02 7.02 Total 30,296 16,256 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. * The central bank did not offer 91-day T-bills in the last auction on May 7 after it rejected all the bids on the previous week. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam