COLOMBO, June 4 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,725 1,200 6.55 6.56 182-day 6,290 2,060 6.73 6.75 364-day 34,810 15,830 7.01 7.02 Total 43,825 19,090 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)