COLOMBO, Aug 27 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,575 - - - 182-day 5,310 1,335 6.28 6.28 364-day 20,748 7,424 6.30 6.30 Total 28,633 8,759 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)