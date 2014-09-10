Sept 10 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 1,525 800 6.18 - 182-day 5,518 3,843 6.27 6.28 364-day 6,200 1,875 6.29 6.30 Total 13,243 6,518 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills on Sept. 3 after it rejected all bids in the previous two auctions. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)