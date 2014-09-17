COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,096 1,172 6.15 6.18 182-day 6,350 4,800 6.23 6.27 364-day 8,418 4,250 6.26 6.29 Total 16,864 10,222 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)