COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 182-day 18,706 - - 6.23 364-day 36,591 12,918 5.89 6.26 Total 55,297 12,918 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)