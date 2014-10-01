COLOMBO, Oct 1 Sri Lanka's central bank rejected all bids at a weekly auction on Wednesday after offering 1.5 billion rupees in 182-day t-bills and 4.5 billion rupees in 364-day t-bills. Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 182-day 22,762 - - - 364-day 52,875 - - 5.89 Total 75,637 - NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction for the second straight week. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)