COLOMBO, Oct 15 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill
auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield in pct
received accepted this last at auction when
week week bids accepted last
91-day 3,505 - - - 6.15
182-day 9,076 - - - 6.23
364-day 20,085 14,745 6.00 - 5.89
Total 32,666 14,745
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not hold the
auction last week after rejecting all bids in the previous week.
The central bank last accepted bids in 91-day and 182-day bills on Sept. 17 and 364-day on
Sept. 24.
