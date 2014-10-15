COLOMBO, Oct 15 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield in pct received accepted this last at auction when week week bids accepted last 91-day 3,505 - - - 6.15 182-day 9,076 - - - 6.23 364-day 20,085 14,745 6.00 - 5.89 Total 32,666 14,745 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not hold the auction last week after rejecting all bids in the previous week. The central bank last accepted bids in 91-day and 182-day bills on Sept. 17 and 364-day on Sept. 24. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)