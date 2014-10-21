COLOMBO, Oct 21 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield in pct received accepted this last at auction when week week bids accepted last 91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day - - - - 6.23 364-day 27,174 10,965 6.00 6.00 6.00 Total 27,174 10,965 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day and 182-day t-bills at the auction this week. It rejected all the bids in both the 91-day and 182-day t-bills at last week's auction. The central bank last accepted bids in the 91-day and 182-day bills on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)