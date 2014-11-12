COLOMBO Nov 12 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last at auction when

week week bids accepted last

91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day 27,675 13,513 5.84 5.84 5.84 364-day 28,225 10,204 6.00 6.00 6.00

Total 55,900 23,717

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction this week. The central bank last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)