COLOMBO Nov 12 Sri Lanka's central bank issued
the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last at auction when
week week bids accepted last
91-day - - - - 6.15
182-day 27,675 13,513 5.84 5.84 5.84
364-day 28,225 10,204 6.00 6.00 6.00
Total 55,900 23,717
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The
central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction this
week. The central bank last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept.
17.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)