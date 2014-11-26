COLOMBO Nov 26 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last at auction when

week week bids accepted last

91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day 9,535 4,980 5.84 - 5.84 364-day 16,884 5,573 6.00 6.00 6.00

Total 26,419 10,553

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day at the auction this week and it last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17. The bank did not offer 182-day T-bills last week. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)