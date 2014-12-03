COLOMBO Dec 3 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last at auction when

week week bids accepted last

91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day 10,242 6,237 5.84 5.84 5.84 364-day 18,391 8,449 5.99 6.00 6.00

Total 28,633 14,686

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day at the auction this week and it last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)