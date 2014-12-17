COLOMBO Dec 17 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last

week week

91-day - - - - 182-day 6,419 1,949 5.83 5.83 364-day 16,043 3,512 5.99 5.98

Total 22,462 5,461

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day at the auction this week. It last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17 at 6.15 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)