COLOMBO Dec 17 Sri Lanka's central bank issued
the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day - - - -
182-day 6,419 1,949 5.83 5.83
364-day 16,043 3,512 5.99 5.98
Total 22,462 5,461
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The
central bank did not offer 91-day at the auction this week. It
last accepted bids in the 91-day on Sept. 17 at 6.15 percent.
