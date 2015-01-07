BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
COLOMBO Jan 7 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 5,332 3,442 5.76 5.74 182-day 5,930 1,785 5.86 - 364-day 15,790 6,670 6.00 6.01
Total 27,052 11,897
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago