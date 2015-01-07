COLOMBO Jan 7 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 5,332 3,442 5.76 5.74 182-day 5,930 1,785 5.86 - 364-day 15,790 6,670 6.00 6.01

Total 27,052 11,897

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)