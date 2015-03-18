US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
COLOMBO, March 18 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 24,557 5,787 6.79 7.10 182-day 20,093 6,913 6.87 7.31 364-day 31,311 11,213 6.99 7.37
Total 75,961 23,913
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
