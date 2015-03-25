EM ASIA FX-Philippine peso, ringgit and rupiah edge lower

May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.24 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4054 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.171