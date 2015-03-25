BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
COLOMBO, March 25 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct) received accepted this last week week 91-day 18,534 4,000 6.60 6.79 182-day 17,472 6,707 6.70 6.87 364-day 41,478 10,850 6.80 6.99 Total 77,484 21,557 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.24 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4054 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.171