COLOMBO, March 31 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 16,172 2,185 6.55 6.60 182-day 14,741 6,976 6.68 6.70 364-day 27,680 12,330 6.76 6.80

Total 58,593 21,491

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)