COLOMBO, June 3 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this last week week 91-day 19,629 6,632 6.07 6.07 182-day 20,913 7,600 6.18 6.18 364-day 17,159 3,424 6.29 6.29 Total 57,701 17,656 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)