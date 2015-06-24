COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 9,115 1,583 6.08 6.08 182-day 19,618 7,012 6.18 6.18 364-day 18,335 6,072 6.28 6.28

Total 47,068 14,667

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)