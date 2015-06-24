China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 9,115 1,583 6.08 6.08 182-day 19,618 7,012 6.18 6.18 364-day 18,335 6,072 6.28 6.28
Total 47,068 14,667
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions