US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 17,750 12,175 6.11 6.08 182-day 14,170 6,055 6.21 6.18 364-day 15,950 845 6.28 6.28
Total 47,870 19,075
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)