COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 17,750 12,175 6.11 6.08 182-day 14,170 6,055 6.21 6.18 364-day 15,950 845 6.28 6.28

Total 47,870 19,075

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)