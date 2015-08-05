BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
COLOMBO, Aug 5 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this last week week 91-day - - - 6.28 182-day 37,049 16,926 6.50 6.43 364-day 18,928 4,328 6.54 6.48 Total 55,977 21,254 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qA0SB7) Further company coverage: