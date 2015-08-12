COLOMBO Aug 12 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day - - - - 182-day 28,093 18,568 6.57 6.50 364-day 19,880 3,395 6.63 6.54

Total 47,973 21,963

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the auction for the second straight session. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)