COLOMBO, April 2 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,055 380 6.64 6.65 182-day 3,591 516 6.81 6.82 364-day 11,247 1,287 7.05 7.05 Total 16,893 2,183 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)