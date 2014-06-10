COLOMBO, June 10 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,365 905 6.54 6.55 182-day 3,990 1,275 6.72 6.73 364-day 32,553 12,366 7.00 7.01 Total 38,908 14,546 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)