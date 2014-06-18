COLOMBO, June 18 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,175 785 6.53 6.54 182-day 2,750 750 6.71 6.72 364-day 21,840 12,065 7.00 7.00 Total 26,765 13,600 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)