COLOMBO, June 25 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 4,277 1,000 6.51 6.53 182-day 5,610 1,000 6.69 6.71 364-day 43,643 20,000 6.99 7.00 Total 53,530 22,000 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)