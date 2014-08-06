COLOMBO, Aug 6 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 2,425 1,000 6.28 6.36 182-day 4,196 1,376 6.39 6.47 364-day 58,711 10,260 6.45 6.58 Total 65,332 12,636 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)