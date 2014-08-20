COLOMBO, Aug 20 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this week last week 91-day 3,342 - - 6.19 182-day 3,851 556 6.28 6.30 364-day 16,160 3,837 6.30 6.31 Total 23,353 4,393 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)