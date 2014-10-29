Oct 29 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield in pct received accepted this last at auction when week week bids accepted last 91-day - - - - 6.15 182-day - - - - 6.23 364-day 32,214 11,550 6.00 6.00 6.00 Total 32,214 11,550 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank did not offer 91-day and 182-day t-bills at the auction this week. The central bank last accepted bids in the 91-day and 182-day bills on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)