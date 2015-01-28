BRIEF-Deep Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 232.3 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO Jan 28 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 11,937 5,699 5.80 5.80 182-day 8,568 3,138 5.90 5.90 364-day 12,550 3,834 6.05 6.05
Total 33,055 12,671
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.