COLOMBO Feb 18 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 6,111 3,411 5.94 5.88 182-day 7,016 2,391 6.03 5.98 364-day 9,782 2,732 6.12 6.10

Total 22,909 8,534

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)