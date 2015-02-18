BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG rises on profit jump
** Petronet LNG Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to highest since April 21
COLOMBO Feb 18 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 6,111 3,411 5.94 5.88 182-day 7,016 2,391 6.03 5.98 364-day 9,782 2,732 6.12 6.10
Total 22,909 8,534
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
** Petronet LNG Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to highest since April 21
** Shares of Biocon fall as much as 6.1 pct to lowest since Jan. 23