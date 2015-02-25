COLOMBO, Feb 25 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct) received accepted this last week week 91-day 10,299 2,874 5.98 5.94 182-day 9,895 3,445 6.09 6.03 364-day 16,720 4,770 6.13 6.12 Total 36,914 11,089 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)