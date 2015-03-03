Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
COLOMBO, March 3 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 9,995 7,622 6.89 5.98 182-day 9,190 1,230 6.98 6.09 364-day 22,444 7,687 6.99 6.13
Total 41,629 16,539
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)