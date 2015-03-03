COLOMBO, March 3 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 9,995 7,622 6.89 5.98 182-day 9,190 1,230 6.98 6.09 364-day 22,444 7,687 6.99 6.13

Total 41,629 16,539

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)