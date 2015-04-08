US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 8 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct)
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 8,716 4,121 6.56 6.55 182-day 20,150 11,200 6.83 6.68 364-day 24,824 10,434 6.90 6.76
Total 53,690 25,755
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)