COLOMBO, April 22 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this last week week 91-day 20,435 9,850 6.19 6.26 182-day 35,610 10,950 6.35 6.53 364-day 35,470 13,735 6.50 6.60 Total 91,515 34,535 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent.