COLOMBO, April 28 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 24,341 9,085 6.15 6.19 182-day 23,100 10,610 6.32 6.35 364-day 23,075 5,715 6.39 6.50

Total 70,516 25,410

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)