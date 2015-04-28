US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
COLOMBO, April 28 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 24,341 9,085 6.15 6.19 182-day 23,100 10,610 6.32 6.35 364-day 23,075 5,715 6.39 6.50
Total 70,516 25,410
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)