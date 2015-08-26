COLOMBO, Aug 26 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield received accepted this last week week 91-day 10,624 8,524 6.53 6.36 182-day 10,945 5,395 6.87 6.66 364-day 17,000 3,425 6.97 6.72 Total 38,569 17,344 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)