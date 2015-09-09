COLOMBO, Sept 9 Sri Lanka's central bank rejected all bids at 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bill auctions on Wednesday, but did not give a reason. Following are the details of bids received:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 12,249 - - 6.79 182-day 16,727 - - 7.07 364-day 18,255 - - 7.17

Total 47,231 -

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)