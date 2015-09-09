US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
COLOMBO, Sept 9 Sri Lanka's central bank rejected all bids at 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bill auctions on Wednesday, but did not give a reason. Following are the details of bids received:
Bids Amount Avg yield
received accepted this last
week week
91-day 12,249 - - 6.79 182-day 16,727 - - 7.07 364-day 18,255 - - 7.17
Total 47,231 -
NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)