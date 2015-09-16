COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield

received accepted this last

week week

91-day 17,481 4,973 6.79 - 182-day 16,616 - - - 364-day 16,482 598 7.17 -

Total 50,581 5,571

NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. The central bank rejected all the bids at the last week t-bill auction. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)