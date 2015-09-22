COLOMBO, Sept 22 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct) received accepted this week last week 91-day 27,685 22,545 6.78 6.79 182-day 14,392 2,763 7.07 - 364-day 19,161 3,026 7.18 7.17 Total 61,238 28,334 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)