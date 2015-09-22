BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod
* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development
COLOMBO, Sept 22 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct) received accepted this week last week 91-day 27,685 22,545 6.78 6.79 182-day 14,392 2,763 7.07 - 364-day 19,161 3,026 7.18 7.17 Total 61,238 28,334 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.