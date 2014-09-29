BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says co to invest 180 bln rupees in Jio this quarter
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter
COLOMBO, Sept 29 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.
2022 2029
'A Series' 'B Series' Maturity date 1 Oct 2022 01 May 2029 Coupon rate 10.00 13.00 Bids received 4,050 5,150 Amount accepted 1,000 1,950 Weighted avg yield
after tax 7.15 8.63
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO