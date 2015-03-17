COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2019 2021

'B Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date 15 Sep 2019 1 Aug 2021

Coupon rate 10.60 11.00 Amount offered 7,000 7,000 Bids received 24,763 21,206 Amount accepted 9,846 7,858 Weighted avg yield

after tax 9.13 9.55

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

* For related news and information, double click on the following:

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)