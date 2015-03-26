COLOMBO, March 26 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday.

2019 2023

'B Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date 15 Sep 2019 1 Sep 2023

Coupon rate 10.60 11.20 Amount offered 10,000 20,000 Bids received 40,620 74,600 Amount accepted 19,245 20,100 Weighted avg yield

after tax 8.92 9.73

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)