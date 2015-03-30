BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
COLOMBO, March 30 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.
2020 2025
'A Series' 'A Series'
Maturity date 1 June 2020 15 Mar 2025
Coupon rate 8.00 10.25 Amount offered 5,000 20,000 Bids received 22,760 48,048 Amount accepted 5,265 20,103 Weighted avg yield
after tax 9.07 10.03
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)