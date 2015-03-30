COLOMBO, March 30 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Monday.

2020 2025

'A Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date 1 June 2020 15 Mar 2025

Coupon rate 8.00 10.25 Amount offered 5,000 20,000 Bids received 22,760 48,048 Amount accepted 5,265 20,103 Weighted avg yield

after tax 9.07 10.03

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)