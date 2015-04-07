COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2017 2021

'A Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date 15 May 2017 1 Aug 2021

Coupon rate 8.75 11.00 Amount offered 12,500 7,500 Bids received 32,756 27,400 Amount accepted 12,441 7,600 Weighted avg yield

after tax 8.14 9.40

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)