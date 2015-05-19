US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 19 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.
2022 2025
'A Series' 'A Series'
Maturity date 1 Oct 2022 15 March 2025
Coupon rate 10.00 10.25 Amount offered 2,000 2,000 Bids received 11,540 14,670 Amount accepted - 3,290 Weighted avg yield
after tax - 9.01
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)