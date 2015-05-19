May 19 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2022 2025

'A Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date 1 Oct 2022 15 March 2025

Coupon rate 10.00 10.25 Amount offered 2,000 2,000 Bids received 11,540 14,670 Amount accepted - 3,290 Weighted avg yield

after tax - 9.01

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)