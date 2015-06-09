COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2020 2022 2025

'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date 1 May 2020 1 Oct 2022 15 March 2025

Coupon rate 9.25 10.00 10.25 Amount offered 9,000 9,000 9,000 Bids received 27,350 30,100 27,330 Amount accepted 16,500 16,100 - Weighted avg yield

after tax 8.11 8.56 -

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

