US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.
2020 2022 2025
'A Series' 'A Series' 'A Series'
Maturity date 1 May 2020 1 Oct 2022 15 March 2025
Coupon rate 9.25 10.00 10.25 Amount offered 9,000 9,000 9,000 Bids received 27,350 30,100 27,330 Amount accepted 16,500 16,100 - Weighted avg yield
after tax 8.11 8.56 -
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)