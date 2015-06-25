COLOMBO, June 25 Sri Lanka raised $327 million from the sale of dollar-denominated development bonds on Thursday, the central bank said.

The government accepted $255 million in 22-month bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus a floating rate of 340.12 basis points (bps) after receiving bids worth $262 million, the central bank said in a statement.

It also accepted all bids worth $35 million in 43-month bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus a floating rate of 376.43 bps, while accepting $37 million in 60-month bonds at 6-month LIBOR, plus a floating rate of 410.95 bps after receiving $60 million.

The government had offered $100 million for the issue in both tenures. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)