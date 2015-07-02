US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
COLOMBO, July 2 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday.
2020 2022
'A Series' 'A Series' Maturity date 1 May 2020 1 Oct 2022 Coupon rate 9.25 10.00 Amount offered 5,000 5,000 Bids received 8,700 9,250 Amount accepted 1,000 1,000 Weighted avg yield
after tax 8.20 8.57
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.