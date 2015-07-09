COLOMBO, July 9 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Thursday.

2020 2021 2022

'A Series' 'A Series' "A Series" Maturity date 1 May 2020 15 Oct 2021 1 Oct 2022 Coupon rate 9.25 9.45 10.00 Amount offered 15,000 10,000 15,000 Bids received 28,850 17,365 27,800 Amount accepted 11,500 7,615 12,100 Weighted avg yield

after tax 8.39 9.08 9.14

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.

3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)